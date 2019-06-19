Sudan: North Darfur Wali Meets Ministry of Minerals Delegation

Al Obeyed — North kordofan Caretaker Wali (Governor) Maj (Gen) Mohamed Khair Mohamed met at his office Tuesday with Federal Ministry of Minerals' Delegation headed by undersecretary of the ministry and membership of the managers of the specialized directorates in federal ministry, the acting police commissioner for minerals and the Sudanese company for mineral resources.

Federal Ministry of Minerals undersecretary explained that the visit aimed at inspecting issues related to minerals in the state and the required coordination on how to develop the traditional mining sector

He pointed out that North kordofan has many opportunities of various mining potentialities.

Part of the visit's program he said included the opening of Geological Research Corporation Office in Obeyed and participation in the meeting of Minerals Council in the State.

For his part the caretaker Wali welcomed the delegation's visit and praised the role of federal ministry of minerals in developing the traditional mining processes.