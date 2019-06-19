Sudan: Parties and Signatories of Peace Agreements Support TMC

Nyala — The political forces and the armed movements, the signatories of the peace agreementsin South Darfur State affirmed their support to all the steps taken by the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) including holding of the elections and opening of dialogue with all the political forces to participate in the interim government.

The Chairman of Al-Dastour Party said in a meeting held, Tuesday, in Nyala, with the TMC Member, lit. General, Yaser Atta, that they reject the call for the disobedience, sit-ins and blocking the roads.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the Representative of the Umma Force Unity said his party supports the participation of all he political parties and organizations without exclusion to anybody.

Saif edeen Saleh of the National Justice and Equality Party said his party stands against the international investigation, calling for freeing all the armed forces POWs.

The DUP representative called for speeding up the negotiations and the participation of all the politicl forces and support of the national initiatives away from the foreign interference.