Sudan: Gen. Yasser Al-Atta Affirms TMC Pledge to Establish Democratic State

Nyala — Member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the political observer of Darfur states, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, has affirmed the TMC pledge to establish a state in which the loser congratulates the winner and a state in which the opposition dedicates itself for giving advisory and guidance, rather than destruction of the homeland.

Addressing the regular forces of South Darfur State, Gen. Al-Atta said that the TMC is arranging for a transitional period that meet the desires and ambitions of the Sudanese people and realizing security and stability.

He also expressed the TMC promise to form a neutral electoral committee and to issue an independent Elections Law that will exclude no one.

Gen. Al-Atta affirmed that the Security and Intelligence Service and the Rapid Support Forces will not be dissolved, adding that no a special law of any regular forces can be amended without agreement of its leaders.

He pointed to ill-natured attack on the Rapid Support Forces, the Security and Intelligence Service, the Police forces and the Armed Forces, stressing that the military institution will press ahead in realizing the Sudanese people's aspirations