Uganda: Bobi Wine Promoter Remanded to Prison Over Threatening to Topple Museveni

Kampala — After spending three nights in police custody, the proprietor of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited Tuesday appeared before the Standards Utilities and Wildlife Court on charges of disturbing the peace of President Museveni.

Mr Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo appeared in a courtroom packed with friends and relatives, where two counts which are incitement of violence and offensive communication were read to him by the trial magistrate, Ms Stella Maris Amabilis.

Bajjo denied the first count but pleaded guilty to offensive communication causing commotion among his lawyers and sympathizers in the courtroom.

His lawyer, who doubles as Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, quickly interjected and objected to Bajjo's plea of guilty.

Mr Lukwago without haste stood up and started pleading with the magistrate not to enter the plea of guilty, saying his client had misunderstood the second count and therefore, needed an interpreter for the charges to be translated to Luganda.

After listening to Mr Lukwago's request, Ms Amabilis suspended proceeding for about 10 minutes to find an interpreter. However, when she failed to find one, she opted to remand Bajjo Luzira prisons until June 25.

Prosecution contends that Bajjo during the month of June, 2019 at various places of Masaka, Mbarara, Ibanda and Kampala incited the public to do an act of violence against the person of the President.

On the count of offensive communication, the state contends that in June, 2019, at various places of Masaka, Mbarara, Ibanda and Kampala Mr Bajjo with intent to disturb peace and privacy of the President he willfully and repeatedly recorded a video which he posted on social media containing inciting messages.

The state asserts that Banjo allegedly used his mobile phone to record these messages claiming that he would overthrow the government of Uganda before 2021, with no purpose of legitimate communication.

Last Saturday, security officers dragged Bajjo from a press conference at Centenary Park into a waiting van.

At the time of his arrest Mr Bajjo was jointly addressing a press conference with Mr Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex, the proprietor of Abitex Promotions, to announce a People Power marathon aimed at raising money for Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.