Egypt: Ambassador - Egypt Supports Sudan Stability

Khartoum — Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum, Hosam Issahas outlined that his country supports Sudan and stand beside all the Sudanese brothers, with out bias, to restore stability and realize the aspirations of the Sudanee revolution.

The Egyptian diplomat who met, Tuesday, a number of the leaders of the f the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC), has pointed out that Egypt,from its position as the president of the African Union and as a sister country to the Sudanese people and has historical ties with Sudan, appreciates the importance of the role of the regional partners of Sudan, including neighboring countries, IGAD and the troika, in supporting the Sudanese brothers and listening to the positions expressed by the FDFC.

He expressed the Egyptian keenness to listen to FDFC vision on the role could be played by the countries and Sudan regional partners in support of the demands of the Sudanease people during the meeting of the regional partners scheduled to be hed during June.20 This is contrary to what is circulted on some media media that Egypt supports Sudanese side on the expense of another.

The Egyptian ambassador said that Egypt affirms full respect to the Sudanese decision and non-interference in Sudanese affairs by any party, except to help the Sudan and by the desire of the Sudanese parties.