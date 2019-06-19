Chad: TMC President El Burhan Meets Chadian President Idris Deby

N'djamena / Asmara — Chairman Abdelfattah El Burhan of the Transitional Military Council spoke with Chadian President Idris Deby during his short visit to the capital N'Djamena on Monday. The TMC did not reveal much about what was discussed during the meeting.

The Transitional Military Council stated that El Burhan's visit to Chad is an effort to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries. It also claimed it was meant to create a political atmosphere in which it would be possible to smoothly enter a transition period in Sudan and form a civilian government.

Last week El Burhan visited Asmara, capital of Eritrea, Khartoum announced on Friday. El Burhan spoke with President Isaias Afewerki and reached an agreement to open the land border. The Sudanese-Eritrean border was closed in January 2018.