18 June 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: AFC Prepares Protest Actions in Sudan This Week

Khartoum — The Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) has announced "a preparatory schedule" of protest actions this week "to regain our peace".

According to this schedule, there will be demonstrations all over Sudan on Tuesday evening, condemning the June 3 massacres and demanding a transitional civilian authority.

Wednesday will also see demonstrations in the evening. Seminars will be organised on the current political situation and there will be discussions about mass mobilisation.

Blue ribbon

On Thursday, "professionals, employees, artisans and workers in the national capital and the provinces", are expected to take to the streets, wearing a blue ribbon, condemning the massacre, and demanding a transitional civilian authority. In the major cities of Sudan seminars will be held as well. The marches will lead towards these seminars.

