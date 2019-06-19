Sudan: SPLM-N El Hilu Demands Investigation Under International Supervision Into Massacre of June 3

South Kordofan — The head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction in South Kordofan (SPLM-N El Hilu), Abdelaziz El Hilu, demanded an immediate investigation, under regional and international supervision, into the dismantling of the sit-in in front of the General Command. The perpetrators must be held accountable and punished, he said.

El Hilu condemned in the strongest terms "the horrific massacre that shocked the whole world", reiterating the position of the SPLM-N El Hilu in support of the popular uprising and the legitimate right of the people of Sudan to change.

He appealed to the Sudanese people to continue the revolutionary movement and the civil disobedience. He also appealed to the Sudanese in the diaspora to be diplomatically active and fight for the forming of a civilian government.