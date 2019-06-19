Nigeria: Police Speak On Kidnap of Ex-Minister's Son, Recover Abductors' Vehicle

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday said the vehicle which was used to kidnap the son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has been recovered.

Some unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening abducted the ex-minister's son at his farm located at Iroko, a suburb of Ibadan, the state capital.

Dayo Adewole was said to have been kidnapped around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As at the time of filing this report, the abductors were yet to reach out to the family of the kidnapped victim.

But, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the vehicle which was used to kidnap the victim has been recovered by the police.

Mr Fadeyi said the command is working to ensure the release of the victim.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday morning, he said,

"We have recovered the vehicle which was used by the hoodlums to kidnap the victim."

"The report was sent to me that he was kidnapped about 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

"The Area commander in Moniya and other patrol teams had been alerted and are presently giving the armed men a hot chase.

"We are on their trail as I speak with you and more deployments have been made to rescue the guy and track down the abductors.

"The Area Commander went to Iroko and with our men, they chased the hoodlums and the vehicle which was used has been recovered.

"So, I can tell you that the command is seriously working hard to ensure his release.

"I can assure you that we are working to ensure that the victim is released."

Kidnapping On The Rise

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria in the past few months.

Victims include ordinary Nigerians and other high profile persons.

The younger Adewole's kidnap adds to a growing list of high-profile persons or their families who have been victims of such kidnap.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Muhammed Mahmood, and his daughter.

Both were released after an undisclosed amount was reportedly paid as ransom.

Also, the district head of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari's hometown, Musa Umar, was kidnapped in May. He is yet to be released by his abductors.