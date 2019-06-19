18 June 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Former Deputy Home Affairs Minister Mguni Dies

Former Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni reportedly collapsed and died late Tuesday afternoon.

Mguni was also senior Zanu PF official in Matabeleland South and the ruling party's Deputy Chief Whip.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed late Tuesday night.

"He was at Parliament this afternoon (Tuesday) and complained of a cold. I was advised later that he had collapsed and passed on," said Ziyambi.

It is believed President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is currently in Mozambique for the US-Africa summit had been briefed.

Details where still sketchy late Tuesday night.

