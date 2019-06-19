South Africa: Fraudulent Asylum Document Quash Alleged Human Trafficker Bail Application

press release

Ellias Ani Chukwuemeka's (33) bail application was meant to wrap up in the Witbank Magistrate's Court yesterday, however it had abandoned after he presented a fraudulent asylum document and was slapped with an additional fraud charge.

Chukwuemeka was arrested on 06 June 2019 in Witbank after it transpired that he allegedly enslaved a woman from a neighbouring country, forced her to take drugs and repeatedly raped her before she was sent to the streets to prostitute.

The victim was allegedly lured by her fiends to come and join them in Witbank for a better life. When she arrived in May this year she was picked up by the suspect who allegedly subjected her to the abuse. Approximately end of last month, she managed to escape and with the assistance of community members, she was taken to a nearby police station where a case was opened which was immediately referred to the Hawk's Serious Organised Crime for further investigation.

The suspect has been kept until his next appearance on 05 July 2019. The victim is in a place of safety pending further investigations.