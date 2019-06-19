South Africa: A High-Level Investigating Team of Specialists Tasked With Unravelling Mysterious Murders of Homeless Persons in Pretoria

press release

Management of police in Gauteng have expressed concern after the fifth body of a homeless person was found this morning in Pretoria. Police can confirm that so far at least five bodies have been found in a period of about two to three weeks, in different parts of Muckelneuck in Pretoria Central.

While the investigation is already underway, police can at this point, further confirm that all victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night.

Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has subsequently instructed a high-level task team comprising of specialists from Forensic Services who include Pathologists and Criminal Psychologists; Crime Intelligence; and Detectives to prioritise the investigation of these mysterious murders and make sure the perpetrator(s) is/are unmasked and brought to book.

To this end, police are also calling for partnerships with private security and members of the public; and any other volunteers who could assist in the apprehension of the suspect and more importantly, bring this menace to an end.

"Without sowing panic amongst our communities especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable. Ours, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end. For now, we are in the process of getting these homeless people into shelters," said Lieutenant General Mawela, assuring the public of the SAPS commitment to getting to the bottom of these murders and bringing back a sense of calm within the community.

Anyone with information that could assist in unravelling these mysterious murders, can report anonymously by contacting their nearest or Sunnyside police station or by calling the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.