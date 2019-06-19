South Africa: Parliament Publishes Accredited Media Representatives for Covering 2019 State of the Nation Address

press release

Parliament has published the final list of media representatives accredited to cover the first State of the Nation Address of the 6th Parliament of South Africa on 20 June 2019 from 19:00.

Of over 900 accreditation applications completed fully for the first time online, Parliament has approved over 880 journalists, broadcasters and media technicians for the coverage of this premier event on the corporate calendar of Parliament. The audit of the applicants removed from the list were those found not to be bonafide media workers, while a few failed because of providing incorrect details.

(click here for downloading the final list of accredited media: https://tinyurl.com/yyex53zx )

All accredited media should collect their access tags, as early as possible, from the accreditation centre located at the Government Garage - 49 Hope Street, Cape Town, as strictly prescribed hereunder, as no extensions will be granted:

Wednesday, 19 June- 08:00 until 22:00

Thursday, 20 June- 08:00 until 16:00

Media and broadcasters who need to be on air by 6am on 20 June, the day of the State of the Nation Address, must collect their accreditation tags no later than 22:00 on the 19 June 2019. Those who fail to do so, will have no access to the Parliamentary precinct before collecting their tags at 08:00 on 20 Jun when the accreditation centre opens.

NB: No accreditation cards will be issued at Parliament at anytime, hence the appeal to all media and stakeholders to honour the dealines outline above.

Other ciritcal timelines the media should take note and honour include:

Laying of broadcast cables should be undertaken between 14:00 and 16:00 on Wednesday,19 June 2019, afterwhich no such operations will be allowed. (no one will be allowed set up on 20 June 2019);

Attend a compulsory pre-SONA briefing to be addressed by Parliament, the Presidency and GCIS scheduled for 13:00 - 14:00 on the 20th of June 2019 at the Imbizo Centre - 100 Plein Street, Cape Town;

A representative group of accredited media will be allocated 66 seats in the Media Bay through a process handled in collaboration with the Parliament Press Gallery Association (PGA).

For any further enquiries contact Masego Dlula on 021 4038141 or 081 715 9398 or mdlula@parliament.gov.za AND Nolizwi Magwagwa on 021 403 2465 or 081 716 5824 or nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa