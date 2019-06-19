South Africa: Couple Arrested for Selling Prescription Drugs Illegally

press release

Two accused Moredanis Mulelu (42) and Wendy Moholo (27) are expected to appear at the Kuruman Magistrate's Court tomorrow for a bail application after they were found to have allegedly contravened the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965, possession of stolen property and theft.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime together with Crime Intelligence, Kuruman K9 Dog Unit and Kuruman local Criminal Record Centre arrested the couple in Kuruman last week Wednesday after it was found they were running an illegal herbal shop that is selling schedule 1 to schedule 4 medicines (over the counter and prescription only Medicines).

The medicines were allegedly being supplied by a pharmacy assistant, employed at a local pharmacy in the same town. A search and seizure disruptive operation was conducted on an alleged illegal herbal shop and numerous medications were seized.