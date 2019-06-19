South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Engages Youth At NYDA Presidential Youth Dialogue, 19 Jun

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Wednesday, 19 June 2019 engage young people at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Presidential Youth Dialogue taking place at GCIS North Rose Building, No. 8 Riebeeck Street (Imbizo Centre), Foreshore, Cape Town.

According to Executive Chairperson of the NYDA, Mr Sifiso Mtsweni "The Inaugural Presidential Youth Dialogue will provide a platform for young people to engage first hand with His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his first State of the Nation Address taking place on 20th of June 2019 since the national general elections.

"Young people will have an opportunity to provide practical solutions to challenges confronting them including a high rate of unemployment. The dialogue will give practical steps to what the President termed the struggle of a new generation during his address on Youth Day, that is "struggle for economic freedom, for access to land and also education".

Approximately 200 participants, representing youth across various sectors and formations will convene under the theme "25 years of democracy - celebrating youth activism". Expected panellists include champion athlete Caster Semenya, Khaya Sithole, Anisa Mazimpaka (winner of One Day Leader Season 7).

The NYDA Presidential Youth Dialogue will start at 16:00 pm.

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency