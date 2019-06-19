South Africa: Employment and Labour Hosts Private Security Sector Seminar, 26 Jun

press release

The Department of Employment and Labour will next week host a Private Security Sector Seminar, a sector which it has identified as high risk when it comes to compliance with labour laws.

The Private Security Seminar is part of the Department's Inspections and Enforcement Services (IES) branch advocacy campaign to educate its stakeholders about compliance with the labour legislation and also aim to encourage the knowledge sharing between stakeholders in the sector with Government.

The event will be held under the theme: "Paying the National Minimum Wage (NMW) is the right thing to do". The Private Security Seminar will be held on 26 June 2019 at the Protea Hotel Parktonian, 120 De Korte Street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The Seminar is expected to be attended by 200 delegates targeting captains of industries, employer organisations, union representatives and other interested stakeholders.

The Private Security Sector includes employers and employees associated for the purpose of guarding or protecting: fixed property, premises, goods, persons or employees, including monitoring & responding to alarms at premises which are guarded by electronic means.

The sector in South Africa has in recent years experienced an unprecedented growth due to crime.

Ahead of the seminar the Department will be conducting a blitz inspection of the sector in Gauteng Province, whose results will be unveiled during the seminar.

Some of the issues that will come under the spotlight during the seminar will include: the NMW and Basic Conditions of Employment Act amendments; Compensation for Occupational Injuries Diseases Act in the sector; Unemployment Insurance Act as amended; Provident Fund; and general issues plaguing the industry.

NB: Media is invited to the Private Security Seminar. It will start at 8:30am.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour