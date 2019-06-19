Liberia: NEC Pushes By-Elections to July 8

Cllr. Kokoya: "The process remains on course, but a slight adjustment from July 2-July 8, 2019.

Confirms receiving US$900K, L$114M from gov't

Authorities at the National Elections Commission (NEC) have with immediate effect, adjusted its calendar of events leading to the conduct of Montserrado District #15 Representative and the Senatorial by-elections.

Instead of the by-elections being held on July 2, as earlier scheduled, NEC said they will now be held on July 8, 2019.

At yesterday's press conference in Monrovia, NEC chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said due to the need for more time to get all the pre-packed materials, as well as the ballot papers, the Commission has adjusted its timing on the pending by-elections.

"The change of the voting date does not in any way go against the constituted 90-day period, because we are still in the 90-day period and wish that the public does not feel any sense of delay or backwardness in process," Korkoya said.

The two vacancies were created due to the deaths of Representative Adolph Lawrence of Montserrado District #15 and Senior Senator Geraldine-Doe Sheriff. Lawrence died in a tragic accident along the Robertsfield highway on March 25, 20019, and Senator Geraldine-Doe Sheriff at a hospital in Ghana on February 9, 2019, after a period of illness.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Korkoya said government has committed itself to making available US$2.5 million and, of that amount, the Commission has received US$900,000 and LS$114 million.

"On June 17, 2019, the government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), delivered to the Commission the amounts mentioned, and assured us and the general public of its commitment to provide the remaining amount for the smooth conduct of the by-elections," he said.

Korkoya added that the latest date for the pre-packed materials and the ballot papers to be in the country is June 30, 2019.

He said campaign shall remain open until 11:59 on July 7 and expressed the hope that all political parties and independent candidates remain peaceful and law abiding, as they go about running their campaigns.

"While there is no complaint at our desk concerning the ongoing campaign activities, the Commission will not relent to legally deal with any political party or individual member of a campaign team that would want to disrupt the process," Cllr. Korkoya warned.

He said the accreditations of party agents, as well as local and international media practitioners are ongoing and will end on June 25.

"The recruitment of over 10,003 elections workers and the establishment of 480 precincts, which consist of over 1,000 polling stations, is also on course," Korkoya said.

He said that civic voter education (CVE) is ongoing across the county and in the electoral district.