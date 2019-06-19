Kenya: Blogger Robert Alai Pulls Down Wajir Attack Photos After Atpu Grilling

Controversial blogger Robert Alai has seemingly ceded to police demands and pulled down the gory pictures of police officers killed in a Wajir attack from his Twitter page.

The blogger was on Tuesday interrogated by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

A check on his Twitter page on Tuesday revealed that the images have since been pulled down.

In tweets, Alai had published pictures of the scene where a police vehicle ran over an explosive device in Wajir on Saturday, killing at least seven policemen.

The pictures also showed bodies of the policemen staked in a pickup.

The explosive device is believed to have been planted on the road by Al-Shabaab militants.

National Police Service, through its spokesperson Mr Charles Owino, had condemned the blogger for posting photos of the bodies arguing that the act glorified terrorism.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) also warned the blogger against posting photos of dead police officers on his social media pages.

However, in response, Alai had told off NCIC and asked them to deal with the real issues and that he will not be silenced.

"Ever seen NCIC condemn ethnic appointments in government? Even seen them address the real issues preventing cohesion like the now fights in Marsabit? They are after silencing people addressing real issues. Police officers have asked me to help highlight their issues," he posted on Twitter.