Ghana: Private Schools Want Inclusion in Free Shs

The Sonrise Christian Senior High School (SHS) in Ho has held its 11th graduation ceremony with a renewed call on the government to include private schools in the free SHS programme.

"There will be absolutely no need for a double-track system of education if government partners with the private institutions to implement the free SHS policy," said the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr Cletus Banyebaar.

Such collaborations between the government and private institutions were working out effectively in other countries and could work in Ghana as well, he emphasised.

Mr Banyebaar said that the government's free SHS policy had not been favourable to private schools, as they had to struggle and compete for the quality students from the Junior High Schools in the absence of standards in the basic schools.

That notwithstanding, he said Sonrise Christian School had maintained exceptional academic standards, adding that at least 70 per cent of students who graduated from the school each year, qualified for admission into tertiary institutions.

Mr Banyebaar said in 2018, for instance, 72.6 per cent of the 125 students presented for the WASSCE qualified on an A1- C6 scale to enter tertiary institutions.

The assistant headmaster pointed out that free education in second cycle schools did not necessary guarantee success at WASSCE.

"What is needed is a school that has a proven record of guiding students to perform in the examinations," he insisted.

Meanwhile, Mr Banyebaar announced that Sonrise Christian High School admitted 230 fresh students in the academic year, the largest since its inception and in an era of the free SHS policy.

The guest of honour, Dr Alphonse Dzakpasu, Medical Superintend in-charge of Peki Government Hospital, urged the students to have a positive mind-set at all times and also study diligently towards a bright future.

"You need self-discipline and hard work to get to greater heights, no matter your background," he said.

In all, 136 students graduated at the ceremony.