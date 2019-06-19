Ghana: TCGC Gets New General Manager

Mr Kwadwo Antwi Boateng, a golf enthusiast has been appointed the new General Manager of the Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC).

He takes over from Nicholas Amoah, who previously held the position.

His appointment was made official on the sidelines of the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament held on Friday.

Club Captain, Nana Dr Ani Agyei III who made the announcement said the BSC in Natural Resources Management holder, with specialisation in Forest Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as well as a post graduate diploma holder in Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK, is expected to help improve the facilities and infrastructure at the 60-year old club while taking charge of the day-to-day management of the facility.

Also, he would be mandated to implement the decisions of the management committee of the club which is headed by the captain whiles motivating the staff to give off their best.

"You have come at an opportune time that the club is making a steadier rise and your expertise would be needed to help push the club to the top."

On his part, Mr Antwi Boateng expressed gratitude to the management of the club for the faith reposed in him, stating that he was ready to bring his experience to bear on the club to steer it to a whole new level.

"I have the core competence and the requisite experience to manage a facility like the Tema Country Golf Club. I'm looking at improving the course, the management of the club house and the staff as well to make the club one of the best in the country".