Ghana: Work to Start On New Edubiase Stadium

Work on the abandoned New Edubiase Sports Stadium is set to take off again after government secured funding to complete the project.

The project started in 2016 and was halted due to financial challenges but the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah who visited the project grounds on Monday disclosed that, appropriate funding had been secured to complete the stadium.

The initial phase of the project consisting of a football pitch and dressing room, according to the Minister, would cost GH¢5.4 million.

He said, the project would be redesigned by experts within two weeks to ensure that it meets recent standards.

After inspecting the project yesterday, the Minister assured that government would provide the necessary resources to turn the facility into a multipurpose sports stadium to benefit the people of New Edubiase and the country at large, "he stated.

"Some payments have been made in the past and investigations are ongoing with respect to that, but the project must continue and that is why we have secured funds with the National Youth Authority (NYA) and other agencies to work on it, "he explained.

The Queen mother of New Edubiase, Nana Akua Owum II commended government for the decision to complete the project which started three years ago.

The youth in the area, she said, would benefit immensely as they would take part in sporting activities to keep them busy and also ensure they stay away from social vices.

Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Mr. George Boahen Oduro pledged that, the facility when completed would be put to good use.

He added that, efforts would be made to ensure that, they maintain the facility to benefit future generations.