Ghana: SWAT Guns Down 2 for Attacking Police

Wa — Two Nigerians believed to be in their mid-forties, have been gunned down by some personnel of the Special Weapon and Tactics Unit (SWAT) of the Upper West Regional Police Command on Friday, at Wapaani, a suburb of Wa, when they attacked the police in an attempt to resist arrest.

According to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the police received a report on Friday that the two were demolishing a building, which did not belong to them, for no apparent reason.

Inspector Gideon said when the two Nigerians were confronted by an 82-year-old woman who owned the building, they heckled and assaulted her, and threatened to kill her son, when he came to his mother's rescue.

"When the incident was told to the police, some personnel from the SWAT unit were deployed to the place to stop the men from demolishing the structure, and also arrest them. They attacked the police with the gadgets they were wielding in an attempt to stop the arrest," Insp Boateng stated.

He said the two Nigerians attacked the police with daggers, jack knives and mattocks, among others, even when the police fired a warning shot.

This, he said caused the police to shoot them in the lower part of their bodies and rushed them to the regional hospital for treatment.

Insp Boateng said, "One of the suspects, Ifeanyi Pious, was pronounced dead on arrival whereas the other person who is yet to be identified, died later in the evening. Their bodies have since been deposited at the regional hospital mortuary,"

He said the police retrieved a BP live cartridge and packs of wrapped leaves, believed to be Indian hemp, from the deceased, adding that the police were making efforts to locate the relatives of the two.