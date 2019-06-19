Ghana: Ofosu Ampofo - My Hands Are Clean of Allegations

Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has turned to God for redemption, insisting his hands are clean from all allegations.

"My hands are clean and my heart is clean, the battle is not for me, the battle is the Lord's and the Lord will win it for me," he stressed.

At a thanksgiving ceremony at Royal House Chapel International in Accra on Sunday, Mr Ofosu Ampofo indicated that, "Recently I prayed, cried and I asked God if he knew this was going to be my lot, why did he allow me to win the election? But the Lord asked me to go back and read Exodus.

"Read what Moses went through, he told me the Egyptians that you see today, tomorrow you will see them no more, have belief, confidence that the Almighty God that we serve will redeem me and his name will be glorified.

"As we journey into 2020, we have no strength to fight, we have no weapon to fight but we believe that Captain of Israel, our Lord Jesus Christ, will be leader of our army and victory will surely be ours," Mr Ofosu Ampofo assured.

Mr Ampofo, who has been in the news in recent months after he was fingered in recent spate of kidnappings in the country, is currently standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm over leaked tape recording, and was arrested by the Police in connection with kidnapping cases but has been granted Police inquiry bail.

This was after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked, Ofosu Ampofo allegedly urged the party's communicators to target Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and was also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante.

In another part, he is heard saying: "nobody has slept in his house, they even went to attack traders, some Imams had to come and plead for them, people will also start capturing your mothers, fathers and keep them hostage until you show up, we need to go back quickly to drawing board and strategise."

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) subsequently invited him for questioning, with correspondence stating that a suspect accused him of being behind the kidnappings in the country. -pulse.com.gh