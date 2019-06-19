Ghana: 40 Drivers Arrested On Motorway ... for Traffic Offences

A total of 40 drivers were yesterday arrested by the police for various traffic offences on the motorway in a special operation.

Some of the suspects were driving on the shoulders of the road while others made wrongful U-turns on the stretch of the road.

The operation which was under the auspices of the National Motor Traffic and Transport Department was led by Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) Agnes Caesar, the second in command of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) was to ensure sanity on the roads.

Chief Supt Caesar said the attitudes of some of the drivers' posed great danger to other road users.

She said wrongful U-turns have been created by some of the drivers and affected commuters and other road users.

The Commanding Officer said the drivers are being proceed and would be arraigned before the motor courts.

She said the exercise was ongoing to ensure that the drivers abide by the road safety regulations.

Chief Supt Caesar advised drivers to abide by the road safety regulations to ensure that lives were saved at all times.

"Most accidents are avoidable if precautionary measures were adhered to," she added.

The Commanding Officer called on stakeholders such as the media to collaborate with the MTTD to ensure that lives and properties were saved.