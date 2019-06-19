Ghana: Korle-Gonno BECE Candidates Receive Exams Kits

Seventy-six candidates of this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) received examination kits from the Thomas Larbi Ministries at Korle-Gonno in Accra, in aid of the examination.

The kits, which consist of mathematical sets, pens, pencils, rulers and erasers, were presented to the candidates drawn from Basic schools in Korle-Gonno, last Sunday ahead of the examinations which started last Monday.

The donation, which was in collaboration with the Gethsemane Prayer Fellowship, was to help in effectively preparing the candidates for the exams.

It was also to support candidates from poor homes to overcome the financial challenge of procuring the examination kits.

In addition, the presentation ceremony created the platform for motivational speeches to encourage the candidates to perform creditably.

Rev. Thomas Larbi, in an address read on his behalf, charged the candidates to live up to expectation by completing their basic education with success, while advising them

to avoid cheating, and be confident when answering questions associated with what they had studied.

Explaining the objective of the donation, he said the welfare of the community members remained paramount to the church, adding that the community could only progress through the success of the younger generation.

The guest of honour, Pastor Valdis Peregrino-Solomon, Associate Pastor at Power in the Word Ministry, who prayed for God's grace for them, reminded the candidates of the importance of the BECE in their educational ladder, and urged them to do their optimum best.