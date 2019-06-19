South Africa: Vegter - a Prisoner of Genetic Industry's 'Facts'

opinion

It is interesting that Ivo Vegter chose to publish his piece (Daily Maverick, 11 June 2019) accusing anti-GMO activists, and Biowatch in particular, of disregarding scientific truth on the eve of the organisation's 20 years' celebration in Durban. At the event, Justice Poswa, retired Judge of the High Court commended Biowatch for monitoring the implementation of South Africa's obligations under the Convention on Biological Diversity and its courage in pursuing the 'Biowatch case' 'making it easier for indigent people to embark on litigation against heavyweight opponents, without worrying about costs should they lose, provided their actions are genuine'.

Ivo Vegter accuses Biowatch and like-minded bodies of ignoring the science on GMOs, and then goes on to select the "evidence" placed before us by scientists. But he mainly cites scientists who are paid for and backed by powerful GMO interests.

Let's examine just two of Vegter's assertions.

Vegter says that the herbicide Glyphosate, used by GMO farmers, isn't dangerous. In doing so he references one of his own opinion pieces. Yet the World Health Organisation's (WHO) credible, independent and usually cautious International Agency for Research on Cancer reclassified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" in 2017. Our Cancer Association of South...