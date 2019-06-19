Uganda: Vehicle Knocks Church Deacon Dead Days After He Prayed for It

Lira — A church deacon in Lira town has been knocked dead by a brand new tipper lorry just three days after he reportedly dedicated the vehicle to God.

The truck belonging to Lira prominent businessman, Mr Geoffrey Etwop, crashed two people at Cura Primary School in Ngetta Sub-county, killing Mr Walter Onyanga, a church deacon at Bethel Church in Adyel Division, Lira Municipality.

It was the same vehicle that Onyanga had prayed for and dedicated to God three days earlier. Onyanga has been praying with Mr Etwop at the same church.

Onyang and another person were riding on a motorcycle when the accident happened.

The second victim was admitted to Lira hospital in critical condition.

According to Mr Nelson Apita, an eyewitness, Onyanga was knocked at the junction as he attempted to cross a road near Cura Primary School on Lira- Apala road.

The North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, said that the police were yet to establish whether the incident relates to traffic offence.

The same vehicle was allegedly sighted being driven in Lira town shortly after the accident.

Traffic guidelines

Uganda has a minimum speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour and a maximum of 100 kilometres per hour according to the traffic and road safety Regulations 2004.

Failure to observe the limits exposes a driver to a penalty of between Shs300,000 and Shs1.2m and or a jail term that is between six months and two years.