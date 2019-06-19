18 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Renaissance Alliance - Current Period Needs More Concessions

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of Sudan Renaissance Alliance, Musa Mohamed, called for broad political entities and political parties that could face the challenges of the current stage, pointing out that Sudan's problems have not emerged today, but there are accumulative.

Musa said at SUNA forum on Tuesday, after launching the Sudan Renaissance Alliance, formed of a number of parties, Sudanese entities and Armed movements.

The alliance is open to all Sudanese people for confronting challenges and difficulties the country is facing.

He said that the current situation necessitates more concessions and acceptance of the others, calling for finding drastic solutions to all the Sudanese issues and benefiting from previous experiences.

Musa indicated that the alliance is looking forward, within framework of political reform for participation of all the political forces in actively holding responsibility,, pointing out that the objective of the alliance is to put a strategic vision to overcome the current crisis.

