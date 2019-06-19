Sudan: TMC affirms its concern in addressing economic situation in Sudan

Al-Fashir — The member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), the Head of the Economic Committee Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir has affirmed TMC concern in addressing the economic situation in the country, reviewing TMC efforts in this regard.

Maj. Gen. Jabir revealed, during a meeting at the General Secretariat of the Government of North Darfur the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayib Khojali, that TMC has prepared an emergency plan to provide flour, fuel, medicine, electricity and water as well as providing banknotes, pointing out to the flow of flour, fuel and banknotes in smooth manner comparing to the last stage, stressing the need to prevent smuggling and manipulation of essential consumer goods.

Maj. Jabir urged the governors to hold urgent trials for anyone involved in manipulating the use of flour, fuel and banknotes, promising to find effective solutions to the problems facing the state in the provision of more goods in addition to education, health, water and electricity.