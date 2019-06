Khartoum — Student Esraa Salaheddin Ali Mohammed, from the Sheikh Hamad Girls School of the Nahr Elneil State ranked the first in the secondary school certificate with a success rate of 97.4% and the second was the Musab Mohammed Ahmed Yousef, from Yousef Al-Daqir School, Khartoum with a success rate of 97%.

The third place went to student Sarah Jamal Ahmed Haj Abdullah of Khartoum Model School for Girls, Khartoum State having 96.9%.

11 states participated in top 100 students.