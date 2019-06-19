Kenya: Activists in Nairobi to Stage Solidarity March Over Khartoum Killings

Photo: Sudan News Agency

Ousted Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir is transferred from Kober prison to the office of the Public Prosecutor to hear the charges against him (Photo: SUNA)

Nairobi — Activists protesting human rights violations in Sudan are Wednesday set to stage a protest in Nairobi to over the recent killings of civilians in Khartoum.

The 'solidarity march' will start at 9 am from Uhuru Park's Freedom Corner.

Some of Kenya's leading rights groups are part to participate in the protest among them the Kenya Human Rights Commission; activist Boniface Mwangi-led Pawa 254, Amnesty International-Kenya among others.

Sudanese living in the country are also expected to join their Kenyan counterparts according to a schedule seen by Capital FM News.

This follows the killing of at least a hundred people by the Sudanese security forces early this month when they cracked down on a sit-in by pro-democracy protesters, outside army headquarters in the Capital Khartoum.

Protesters in Sudan have been agitating for an expeditious takeover of a civilian rule from a Transitional Military Council established following the removal from power of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, after an autocratic rule that lasted for three decades.

The United Nations Security Council has since called for an immediate ceasefire.

The African Union suspended Sudan from engaging in all its activities until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority.

According to International media reports, locals now say "the military council has lost people's trust" after the killings.

Since his ouster, ex-President al-Bashir was for the first time seen on Sunday, when he was charged with corruption-related offenses.