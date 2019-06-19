Ghana: President Inaugurates 5-Member Committee On Emoluments

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, in accordance with, article 71 (1) of the Constitution, inaugurated a 5-Member Committee which is to make recommendations to him and to Parliament on the salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities and privileges available, to article 71 office holders.

The composition of the Committee, done on the advice of the Council State, is chaired by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu, an eminent scientist and marine conservationist, former pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, and Chairperson of the Board of the Millennium Development Authority.

The other members of the Committee are Abraham Ossei Aidooh, former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and one-time Member of Parliament for Tema West; Dr. Edward Kwapong, currently Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission; Dr. Eric Odruo Osae, a Chartered Accountant and Lawyer, and UNDP technical advisor to the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development; and Mrs Stella Segbawu, former Managing Director, Donewell Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee are twofold:

1. to make recommendations in respect of emoluments and other privileges for article 71 office holders, as specified under the Constitution; and

2. to examine any other relevant matter which the Committee deems appropriate to its work.

In his remarks, the President indicated that, though he is bound by the Constitution to establish such a committee, "I think it may be worth our while to examine the practice of other jurisdictions, for example the American one, where the principles are established and automatically adjusted according to certain objective criteria. This may well be an issue for further constitutional debate and decision."

Meanwhile, he urged the Baidu-Committee to bring to the table the work of previous committees, namely those led by Miranda Greenstreet, Mary Chinery-Hesse, Ishmael Yamson, Marian Ewurama Addy, and Francisca Edu-Buandoh, in the conduct of your work, to be able to establish consistencies.

"The task ahead of you is a challenging one, and it is my expectation and hope that you will be up to it, and deliver your report expeditiously. You have my full support to undertake this assignment, and I assure you of government's assistance, if needed, throughout the period of your work," he added.