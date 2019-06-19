18 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Whistle-Blowing Policy May Not Outlive Buhari - Panel

The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) has warned that the absence of a legal framework for the whistleblower policy rules out a guarantee it would outlive the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Its Assistant Director, Special Investigation and Assignments, Johnson Oludare, who disclosed this yesterday at a media workshop on policy and fight against corruption, organised by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), said the policy at the moment was an executive order approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), thus could be discarded by another administration.

He noted that the current administrative arrangement does not provide for whistleblowers' protection, stressing the need to develop a framework for harmonising all existing bills that relate to whistle-blowing and disclosure in the National Assembly.

