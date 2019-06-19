Nigeria: Body of SANs Wants Improved Working Conditions for Judges

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) in Abuja has called for improvement on the working conditions of judges to get optimal performance from them.

BOSAN made this call in Abuja through its representative, Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), at the valedictory court session for a judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Sunday Aladetoyinbo.

"Everyone wants our judges to be a phenomenon, but without their working condition being improved upon you can't expect optimum performance," Gadzama said.

He said the good working conditions available to judges of the industrial courts should be extended to high court judges.

Gadzama also called for the reintroduction of the periodic meeting between the bar and the bench, adding that this was important to be able to discuss burning issues.

The retired judge, Justice Aladetoyinbo, in his speech, called on judges to avoid anything that could land them in trouble.

"It is always good to be on the side of the truth at all times. Throughout my 21 years of being a high court judge, none of my judgments has been set aside or faulted. My conscience tells me to tell the truth and nothing but the truth, but if for any reason human beings found me guilty, the Almighty will discharge and acquit me," he said.

He called on the leadership of the FCT judiciary to look towards giving advantages to registrars, magistrates and directors, when next there is need for appointment of high court judges.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, had lauded the competence of the retiring judge. He said Aladetoyinbo has made the profession a true sacred temple of justice.