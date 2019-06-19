Algeria: Head of State Inaugurates 52nd International Fair of Algiers

Algiers — Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah inaugurated Tuesday, at the Exhibition Centre, the 52nd International Fair of Algiers (FIA 2019), an event marked by the participation of more than 500 national and foreign exhibitors from fifteen counties.

Under the theme "Algeria: economic diversification and partnership opportunities in perspective," this annual economic event will be held until June 23rd.

FIA's stands will cover a surface area of 22,046m2, a total of 19,880 m2 of which will be devoted to national exhibitors while 2,090 m2 to foreign exhibitors.

The total number of participants has reached 501 this year, including 361 national operators and 140 foreigners.

This new edition will see the participation of Germany, Turkey, Tunisia, Syria, Sudan, United States of America, Cuba, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mali and France.

The individual exhibitors represent Italian, Czech, German, Pakistani, French, Tunisian and Egyptian firms.

A programme of economic activities called "FIA's afternoons" dealing with the various aspects of the economy will be held on the sidelines of this economic event on 19, 20 and 22 June.

On this occasion, conferences on different themes will be presented by national and foreign experts.

"The internationalization of Algerian startups: Challenges and objectives," "The national promotion strategy of non-hydrocarbons exports and prospects of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)," are among the themes that will be discussed in this 52nd Fair.