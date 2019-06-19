Nigeria: Buhari Tasked On Amended Electoral Act Before Kogi, Bayelsa Polls

Some citizens under the aegis of 'Concerned Nigerians Group' have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that an amended electoral act is signed into law to complement the efforts of INEC and stakeholders in establishing a legal foundation for electoral reforms.

At a media briefing yesterday in Abuja, the conveners of the group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael, in a jointly signed position paper, demanded that the amendment should be put in place before the Kogi and Bayelsa elections.

They hailed the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Report on the 2019 general elections.

They, however, expressed concern on whether the government of the day can provide "the political leadership that is dedicated to the rights of Nigerian citizens, and an inclusive process of national dialogue involving state institutions, parties, civil society and the media," as demanded by the EU EOM.

The group called on the leadership of INEC to respond to public concerns over the server issue and save the image of a commission which shall continue to exist longer after his exit.

They also urged INEC to convene an elaborate stakeholders conference with the participation of the representatives of the electorate to discuss all the reports collated by the commission so as to put in place an all-inclusive new national roadmap for free, fair and credible elections in the country.

The group recommended that all elections be conducted in one day to reduce the rigging and destruction of ballot boxes, logistics problems and eliminate the national disruption usually associated with general elections.

It also recommended that INEC should give stakeholders the opportunity to further discuss the need for the de-registration of "brief case commercial" political parties to eliminate the disruptions they caused to elections at an-inclusive conference for electoral reforms.