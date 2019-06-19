South Africa: North West Employment and Labour Hosts National Minimum Wage Stakeholder Session With Chinese Business Community, 21 Jun

press release

Department of Employment and Labour in the North West to host a stakeholder engagement session on National Minimum Wage with the Chinese business community

The Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) unit within the Department of Employment and Labour in the North West, will be hosting a stakeholder engagement session with the Chinese business community on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act (NMW) which became effective from the 1st of January 2019.

The Chinese employers were identified as one of the key stakeholders in the province as they predominantly participate in the Wholesale and Retail sectors, and are employing a significant number of employees. The Wholesale and Retail sector is one of the sectors that are mostly affected by NMW hence the department found it imperative to engage with them.

The session will also seek to inform them about exemptions of certain sectors and how to apply for such; to share knowledge on best practices and how to comply with labour Acts such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

This session will be addressed by the Statutory and Advocacy Services Chief Director: Advocate Fikiswa Mncanca; North West : Chief Director-Provincial Operations, Mr Andile Makapela and representatives from the departmental key functions such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund (CF) and the Public Employment Services.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour