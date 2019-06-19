Western Sahara: Cuba - It Is Imperative the Implementation of All UN Resolutions and Decisions On Western Sahara

New York (USA) — The Republic of Cuba has insisted that the pertinent resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council on Western Sahara and the decolonization process be enforced unfinished.

the Cuban ambassador to the UN, Rivero Rosario, Cuba has reiterated his country call for the international community to show more support for the Saharawi people, renewing its firm support for the struggle for self-determination and independence.

Rivero Rosario added that "The Saharawi people will always be able to count on the firm solidarity of our people in their struggle to exercise their legitimate rights. Cuba, as it has traditionally done, will continue to support a just and definitive solution to the question of Western Sahara, "said the Cuban diplomat.

During his speech at the Meeting of the Decolonization Committee, Rivero Rosario stressed that "The Special Committee on Decolonization of the United Nations declared Western Sahara as a non-self-governing territory 56 years ago. In the past 23 years, numerous resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the African Union have ratified the right to self-determination of the Saharawi people in accordance with resolution 1514 (XV) of the United Nations on the granting of independence. of colonial countries and peoples. "

"We hope that the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN will be complied with," said the ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, referring to the UN-led process for holding the referendum on self-determination and independence. SPS