Kenya: Sisters Dumped in Hospital 26 Years Ago Now Hunt for Their Family - Photos

Two sisters have launched a search for their family after being abandoned in a hospital 26 years ago while aged three and four respectively.

Thirty-year-old Serah Muthoni and her sister Emma Wamuyu, 29, claim they were dumped at a Nyahururu hospital in 1993.

Serah says they stayed at the hospital for a while before being moved to Kabete Children's Home.

In between, they moved orphanages until they were 18.

"Am appealing to anyone who may have information of the whereabouts of our parents or even relatives to to help me trace them.My sister and I are doing well in life.We were taken to school by the church and we are all working and financially independent," she wrote.

Serah now wants the public to assist them trace their family.

"Even if it's a distant cousin, am sure someone knows something about us," she said.

Nairobi News contacted the Kabete Children's Home and its former administrator Ms Florence Makau. She confirmed that the sisters lived at the facility but later moved out.

"They stayed at the home at some point and they are known," she said, adding that the two were hardworking and always willing to explore new ideas.

