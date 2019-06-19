Nigeria: We Have Taken Measures to Protect Environment - AEPB

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has said it has taken necessary measures to ensure the protection of environment from being abused in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A senior staff of the board, Achesta Anita Ibrahim, stated this during a tree planting awareness campaign programme organized by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Purple Hands Empowerment for Women Initiative, at Igu community in Bwari Area Council on Saturday.

He said the protection of the environment was a collective responsibility and urged every citizen of the territory to work hard to save the environment.

He pointed out that trees were sources of livelihood and they also promote good living conditions for the people, adding that the AEPB would continue to protect the FCT environment through sensitization and enforcement.

Earlier, the chairman of the NGO, Mr. Max Nduaguibe Brenda, noted the importance of tree planting in the environment, which he said included the release of more oxygen as well as removal of bad gases that could pollute the environment.