African Court Begins 53rd Sitting

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights began its 53rd Ordinary Session on Monday, 9 June 2019, at its Seat in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to a statement from the Senior Information and Communication Officer of the court, Sukhdev Chhatbar, the four-week session will end on July 5.

"The judges, among others, will examine over 15 applications and at least five judgments are expected to be rendered," the statement read.

The court is composed of 11 judges, who are nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The court meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may hold extra-ordinary sessions.

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had during the visit by a delegation of the court led by the president, Robert Eno, assured that Nigeria would make a declaration ratifying Article 34(6) of the protocol establishing the court to give Nigerians and NGOs direct access to the court to seek justice.