Tanzania: Government Forms a Team to Fight Dengue Fever, House Told

Dodoma — The government has established a task force to fight Dengue fever in Dar es Salaam, the parliament was told by the minister of health, community development, gender, children and the elderly Ms Ummy Mwalimu told the parliament.

The minister said that currently the task force is studying pesticides, which are used for fumigation against Aedes mosquito, which transmit the fever.

Upon the completion of the study the team will advise the government if the pesticides are still relevant.

She was responding to a question from Ilala Member of Parliament Mr Mussa Hassan Zungu, who sought to know, what the government was doing to contain the fever, which has been affecting thousands of Dar es Salaam residents.

"We have already establish a task force team, which is currently fumigating some parts of the city... the team is also studying the relevance of the pesticides, which are used for fumigation," the minister told the house on Wednesday June 19.