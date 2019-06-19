Tanzania: Three MPs Kicked Out of Parliament for Show of Disrespect

Dodoma — National Assembly deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson yesterday removed from the debating chamber three Chadema lawmakers for allegedly showing disrespectful behavior.

Members of Parliament include Esther Matiko (Tarime Urban), John Heche (Tarime Rural), and Immaculate Sware (Special Seats).

The legislators faced the punishment after they seemed to be against Dr Ackson's 'light action' over Kasulu rural MP Augustine Vuma who tore the opposition camp alternative budget booklet for 2019/2020 financial year.

Praising the government over impressive implementation of mega projects, among others but not limited to, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Mr Vuma said the said alternate budget had in it words which were not good for the prosperity of the nation.

Following what was termed by the opposition as 'contempt' Dr Ackson ordered Mr Vuma to apologise, the decision which was considered by the aforementioned MPs as too light.

The deputy speaker's verdict followed a request by Tunduma lawmaker Frank Mwakajoka (Chadema) that Mr Vuma should take full responsibility for his disrespectful behavior.

"As honorable Vuma was contributing, he ripped our alternate budget, this is unacceptable as it is contempt to opposition camp," said Mr Mwakajoka.

The remarks prompted Mr Heche, Ms Matiko and Dr Sware to stand up and call for further action against Mr Vuma.