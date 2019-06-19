Nigeria: Integrated Payroll - Govt Saves N274 Billion in Two Years

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has said the Federal Government has saved N273,809,842,071.99 on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (PPIS) platform, monies that otherwise would have been lost to ghost workers and leakages.

The AGF disclosed this, yesterday, at the meeting of Vice Chancellors, Registrars and Bursars of Federal Universities with the OAGF.

He said "the cumulative savings achieved on IPPIS Platform between 2017 and 2018 was N273,809,842,071.99."

The AGF noted that "prior to 2015, the total number of ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) on IPPIS was 288 with a total staff count of 235,858. However, as at today the total MDAs on IPPIS Platform is 561 with a total staff count of over 755,422."

He said this is yielding results because of the implementation of the presidential directive on IPPIS.

On universities, Alhaji Idris said it "is a known fact that the universities are sceptical about the capacity and the capability of IPPIS to accommodate their peculiarities as well as fear of losing their autonomy."

"I wish to assure you that IPPIS does not only have the capacity to accommodate two million federal employees, its payroll applications are flexible enough to accommodate all peculiarities such as sabbatical, visitation, honorarium and earned allowances etc as the case may be of the universities," he said.