Nigeria: Lawan Seeks EU Support for National Assembly, INEC

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is seeking the support of the European Union (EU) in the area of capacity building for members and various committees of the National Assembly.

He is also seeking for similar support for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the electoral umpire needs improvement in its electoral activities.

Speaking when members of the EU Election Observers presented their report for the 2019 general elections to him at the National Assembly, Abuja yesterday, Lawan said the federal legislature would do everything within its powers to continue to improve Nigeria's electoral process.

Lawan also told the EU delegation to be patient with Nigeria's democracy as it was still growing, saying some of the EU countries have come a long way in their democratic practice.

While in the House of Representatives, the leader of the EU Elections Observers Mission in Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, yesterday, tasked the 9th House on the need for reforms to tackle noticeable lapses and shortcomings in the country's electoral process.

‎Hannah Roberts, EU Deputy Chief Observer to Nigeria, presented the final report to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

‎In his response, Speaker Gbajabiamila commended the EU delegation for the tremendous job the organization had done all over the world, especially in Nigeria.

He pledged that the House would look into the recommendations to see how they could be domesticated into the country's electoral laws, in line with international best practices.

He assured the delegation of the readiness of the 9th Assembly to work in concert with organizations, such as the EU, in undertaking needed reforms for the benefit of Nigerians.

He further sought EU's ‎collaboration on e-parliament, which he stated, was one of the intended reforms of the 9th Assembly.