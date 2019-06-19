South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono Hosts Youth in Agriculture Dialogue, 25-26 June

press release

In order to commemorate the 2019 Youth Month, the North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Desbo Mohono will host youth from all four districts in all sub-sectors of agriculture and rural development for a two day dialogue to be held under the theme: "25 Years of Democracy: promoting youth activism through conversation for economic freedom",in Klerksdorp from the 25 - 26 June 2019.

The dialogue aims to enhance capacities of youth through addressing their needs, promoting positive outcomes, providing integrated coordinated package of services, opportunities and support that is necessary for agricultural and entrepreneurial skills development.

Furthermore, the platform will be used to create an inclusive environment for partnership, networking and education to enhance advocacy and information sharing on empowerment and available career opportunities in the sector.

The Youth Dialogue is expected to produce a Programme of Action for economic transformation with comprehensive consideration for youth in the province.

Issued by: North West Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development