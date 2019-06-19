South Africa: 'You Can Go to Hell, You Don't Threaten My Family' - NMB Councillors Claim They Got Death Threats Ahead of Budget Vote

Nelson Mandela Bay opposition councillors have said they received threatening phone calls on Tuesday evening, demanding they support the minority coalition's budget due to be passed on Wednesday.

The Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels made an explosive statement in council on Wednesday, telling the ANC-led council that one of those members who had made the threats was a sitting member.

"The threats on my life and that of my family last night, made me come here today. If I didn't come here, they would have thought, 'ah we got him'.

"He is sitting here in chambers. The engineer of these threats is one of your councillors, Speaker.

"[And those] cronies, sitting around here, I'm not scared of you," he said, turning around and facing other opposition councillors who support the ANC-led minority coalition.

"You can go to hell, you can fuck off! You don't threaten my family."

On Tuesday evening, Cope councillor Siyasanga Sijadu tweeted that she too had received threats.

"Just received a threat from 4 guys who claim they have been sent by SMMEs. They want me to vote for the budget tomorrow if I love my family," her chilling tweet read.

This is a developing story.

