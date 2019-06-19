South Africa: Cop to Share Dock With Suspected Gang Leader After Arrest for Murder

A police officer is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for murder on Thursday, alongside suspected Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown, aka Finch, and a third accused.

The warrant officer, aged 47, cannot be named until he has appeared in court.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police officer was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

Brown, a suspected leader of the Varados gang, and suspected gang member Christopher Charles face charges of murder, attempted murder, and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They have launched bail applications, which are expected to continue when they appear in court on Thursday.

The charges related to an incident in April 2016, when two people were shot at Agatha Flats in Newclare, News24 previously reported.

One of the victims noticed two gang members sitting in the backseat of a marked police vehicle.

"The police vehicle then stopped out of sight and, as they looked up, the two Varados gang members who were in the police vehicle came toward them. Both suspects were armed with handguns and started shooting at the victims," Makhubele said at the time.

Reagan Jacobs died at the scene and one person was wounded.

After the shooting, the gunmen got back into the police vehicle and drove off, Makhubele added.

The warrant officer faces murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the same incident.

The court appearance comes as suspected rival gang leader, Keenan Ebrahim, also appears in court for murder.

