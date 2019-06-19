19 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Body of Man Found Hanging From a Tree in Joburg Park

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of the body of a man found hanging from a tree in Greymont Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the deceased was estimated to be in his early 30s.

The body was found by a passer-by who alerted police about the discovery, said Makhubele.

"The body was found hanging from a tree. It is not known whether the deceased was killed or [if] it was suicide. However, police have opened an inquest docket which will determine the cause of death," said Makhubele.

He has appealed to anyone with information to come forward to help police in identifying the deceased.

Meanwhile, a video about the incident was posted on the Northcliff Melville Times' Facebook page.

The publication claimed that the incident was not the first one in the area, but, Makhubele disputed that.

