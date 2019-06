press release

The Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit appeal to anyone who can assist in locating the missing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) of Nazareth in Pinetown. She went missing on Thursday 13 June 2019, at 14:30 when she reported to be going to a hairdresser in the neighbourhood but she never reached her destination.

Anyone with information may contact Constable Lihle Mlotshwa on 073 217 2502/ 031 325 5016/ 5017 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.